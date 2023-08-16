Whoa! Tejasswi Prakash spotted at the airport carrying a bag whose price will leave you shocked

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Also Read-Must Read! From her debut to her Bigg Boss win; Here’s all you need to know about Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013.

She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja.

Tejasswi was recently spotted at the airport in an all black outfit and what caught Netizen’s attention was the bag the Naagin 6 actress was carrying. She is seen carrying a black Yves Saint Laurent Bag which costs a whopping Rs 4 Lakhs. This is probably the annual income of most middle class households.

Also Read-Tejasswi Prakash giving perfect summer vibes in these chic attire

Tejasswi’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen carrying a Adidas messenger bag which is worth Rs 5000. He is seen looking cool in an all white attire. Check out their looks here;

How do you like Tejasswi’s bag? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Pinkvilla