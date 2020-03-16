Whoa! TejRan fans want the adorable couple to be protected from evil eyes for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 15 fames Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adorable couples and are often spotted together in spite of their busy schedules

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 08:59
TejRan

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted in the city as they headed together for a dinner date. Tejasswi looked beautiful in a green saree paired with a pink blouse, while Kundrra looked dapper in a black blingy suit paired with a white shirt. The couple looked gorgeous together and one definitely can't let their eyes off them.

Karan and Tejasswi have been involved with their families since day one of their relationship. We have seen on the Bigg Boss 15 show how openly heartedly both his parents accepted each other with all the love and respect.

Tejasswi Prakash is out for a fun ride with her and Karan's moms. The trio is doing some exciting trending reel together. However, her caption has won the hearts of her fans, ''My mummas are doper than your mummas''.

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.  

Credit: BollywoodLife

