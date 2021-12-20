Whoa! TV actress Mansi Shrivastava is gearing up for her grand bachelorette party

MUMBAI: Amid the wedding season, we have witnessed many TV celebs tying knots this year and some are still awaited. Mansi Srivastava who rose to fame with serials like ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se’, is getting geared up to tie the knot with her fiancé Kapil Tejwani on Jan 22, 2022.

Looking forward to a “simple wedding with family, relatives, and friends”, the actor’s wish is that “everyone comes happily and leaves happily” amid the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Right now, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor is excited about her bachelorette, which will be at a venue around Mumbai as she wants people to “avoid taking flights so they can attend without any hassles”. The party will have two themes, shares Srivastava.

She further added, “The day theme is floral by the pool and the night theme is bonfire. I am not aware what plans my friends have for me. I am glad that all my close friends will be with me celebrating. But I will miss my childhood friends, who won’t be able to make it.”

While the wedding is next month, they planned a bachelorette a month ago because it was getting tough to “match everyone’s dates”. “Coordinating with all of my friends was a very difficult task (laughs). December is the best we could manage as they would have to take time out in January for the wedding as well,” she explains.

Credit: Hindustan Times