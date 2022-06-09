Whoa! THIS UNSEEN AVATAR of Lakshmi and Neelam from Bhagya Lakshmi will definitely blow your mind; see the video inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com yet another time brings you an update from the world of telly town.

Aishwarya Khare is one of the most talented actresses in the television world. She is been lauded for her performance in Bhagya Lakshmi as Lakshmi Oberoi.

Her sizzling chemistry with actor Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi is loved by all. Their fans them as #RishMi and #RohAish respectively!

As per the current track of the show, Ayush and Rishi sense some foul play behind Lakshmi’s arrest as they find out that the chefs who tasted the food, found it fantastic and were fine after consumption. This proved Rishi’s suspicions over someone tampering with the food later.

Malishka on the other side fears of getting exposed and seeing Rishi be so active in the investigation. Her father enters here and promises to keep her safe and get her married to Rishi.

But in the midst of all, we see an unseen avatar of Neelam and Lakshmi, Aishwarya and Smita Bansal respectively, where Smita aka Neelam is dressed as a school girl and Aishwarya as usual looks great in her saree avatar.

Smita collaborated with Aishwarya and captioned the video, “Always the teachers favourite student, right @aishwarya_khare ma’am?”

Have a look at the video below!

Well, in this video, Rohit Suchanti, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Kanika Mann, Aman Gandhi aka Ayush, Munira Kudrati aka Shalu, celebrity makeup artist – Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ankit Bhatia aka Balwinder and fans have given their awesome reactions.

But well, this is not the first time where we saw these beautiful ladies in a different avatar.

Have a look!

Talking about their screen time, both the actresses in their roles has loggerheads with each other as Neealm dislikes Lakshmi.

But all in all, what is your take on their unseen avatar?

Do let us know your views.

