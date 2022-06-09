Whoa! THIS UNSEEN AVATAR of Lakshmi and Neelam from Bhagya Lakshmi will definitely blow your mind; see the video inside

Talking about their screen time, both the actresses in their roles are at loggerheads with each other as Neealm dislikes Lakshmi.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 04:30
smita bansal

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com yet another time brings you an update from the world of telly town.

Also read: What! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi is in LOVE but not with Rohit Suchanti, know who?

Aishwarya Khare is one of the most talented actresses in the television world. She is been lauded for her performance in Bhagya Lakshmi as Lakshmi Oberoi.

Her sizzling chemistry with actor Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi is loved by all. Their fans them as #RishMi and #RohAish respectively!

As per the current track of the show, Ayush and Rishi sense some foul play behind Lakshmi’s arrest as they find out that the chefs who tasted the food, found it fantastic and were fine after consumption. This proved Rishi’s suspicions over someone tampering with the food later.

Malishka on the other side fears of getting exposed and seeing Rishi be so active in the investigation. Her father enters here and promises to keep her safe and get her married to Rishi.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Whoa! Rishi’s suspicions of a foul play confirmed, Malishka fears getting exposed

But in the midst of all, we see an unseen avatar of Neelam and Lakshmi, Aishwarya and Smita Bansal respectively, where Smita aka Neelam is dressed as a school girl and Aishwarya as usual looks great in her saree avatar.

Smita collaborated with Aishwarya and captioned the video, “Always the teachers favourite student, right @aishwarya_khare ma’am?”

Have a look at the video below!

Well, in this video, Rohit Suchanti, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Kanika Mann, Aman Gandhi aka Ayush, Munira Kudrati aka Shalu, celebrity makeup artist – Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ankit Bhatia aka Balwinder and fans have given their awesome reactions.

But well, this is not the first time where we saw these beautiful ladies in a different avatar.

Have a look!

Talking about their screen time, both the actresses in their roles has loggerheads with each other as Neealm dislikes Lakshmi.

But all in all, what is your take on their unseen avatar?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar Maera Mishra Zee TV Zee 5
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Cruel! Saroj gloats over the crack in Sayuri and Rashmi’s relationship
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
WOW! Aarohi Kumawat aka Pihu gets a SPECIAL GIFT from THIS co-star and it is all kinds of cute
MUMBAI : Aarohi Kumawat who has recently entered Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has become popular in no time...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SHOCKER! Virat is keen to meet Vinayak’s doctor- Dr. Sai Joshi, suspects Sai to be alive
MUMBAI : The The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Akshara is hopeful to meet Abhimanyu again
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Maya wears a mask to conceal her identity, Abhimanyu recognizes Akshara’s voice
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ajooni: Whoa! Ajooni commanded by Harman to give Rajveer his husbandly rights to live like a married woman
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Recent Stories
Sidharth MAlhotra
Lesser-Known Facts! Not Kartik Aaryan, but THIS popular Bollywood actor initially roped in for Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 3
Latest Video