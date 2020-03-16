Whoa! Uorfi Javed donned a stone-theme outfit as a response to the comment that read, “isko patthar maarna chahiye”, Check out her bold reply

MUMBAI: Also read: Latest Update! Mumbai Police arrests the accuse threatening Uorfi Javed for cyber rape, details inside

Uorfi is often known for her bold choices when it comes to clothing and likes to wear unusual clothes.

Now, once again she has managed to turn heads with her attire. She posted a video, wherein she is seen sporting a stone-themed outfit that is inspired by trolls. She was seen wearing a long t-shirt and shorts in the video and she read one of the comments that says, ‘isko toh patthar maarna chahiye’.

She captioned the video as, “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don’t blame me. Blame the comment.”

She revealed that ever since this individual obtained a morphed image of hers, he has been harassing her for a long time. She said that two years ago, someone morphed her picture and distributed it and she went through hell at that time and had even filed a complaint.

She said that some how this man got that picture and was blackmailing her to have video-sex with him or he will start distributing that picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin her career. She went on to say that she filed an FIR at Goregaon police station and it had been 14 days and no action was taken.

She said that she is disappointed and that she heard good things about Mumbai police but found their attitude weird regarding the man. She said that they are informed that he did the same with many other women and that he is a threat to society, women.

The man is a threat to society and shouldn’t be allowed to roam freely. She said that she doesn’t know what action will be taken now, but he is still working freely in the Punjab industry.

