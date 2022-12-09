WHOA! From Urvashi Dholakia, Mahek Chahal and Abhishek Verma, here is a list of actors who quit Naagin 6

The show has been doing quite well but there are multiple cast members who left the show due to some or the other reason. Here is a list of them.

MUMBAI:Naagin 6 is an Indian supernatural thriller television series about shape-shifting serpents. It is the sixth season of Naagin franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor that airs on Colors TV starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Amandeep Sidhu and Pratik Sehajpal.

The show has been doing quite well but there are multiple cast members who left the show due to some or the other reason. Here is a list:

1. Mahek Chahal

Mahek Chahal was on Naggin 6 as the antagonist Mahek Gujral and later quit the show as her character died on the show. She is a Norwegian born actress and model working in Indian films and television shows. She participated in the reality shows Bigg Boss 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

 
2. Urvashi Dholakia

She played the role of Urvashi Kataria on Naagin 6 and later had to walk out as her character died on the show. She gained immense popularity through Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay playing the antagonist Komolika. She was a part of other of her shows as well including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kahiin To Hoga. She was even a part of Bigg Boss 6 and emerged as the season’s winner.

 
3.Gayathiri Iyer

She played the role of Reem Kataria on Naagin 6 from February till August 2022. She has been a part of South Indian cinema and done various films there. She made her television debut in Ekta Kapoor's serial Haiwaan : The Monster and was praised for portraying her natural evil look on camera.

 
ALSO READ: Naagin 6: Exclusive! Professor Jeet Patel realizes a big truth regarding Pratha's daughter – Prarthna, know what?

 
4.Shoaib Ali

He played the character of Vihan Gujral on Naagin 6. Shoaib Ali is an Indian actor, dancer and singer. He is known for Zindagi U-turn, Kesari Nandan, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, and Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par etc. He started his career with Zindagi channel show 'Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par' in 2016.

 
5. Pranav Kumar and Vishesh Sharma

Pranav played the character of Rehaan Gujral on Naagin 6. He started his career in 2020 with Star Plus’s TV serial Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka as Jaadugar Jinn. Next, he appeared in Star Plus’s television serial Yeh Hai Chahatein. From 2020-2021, he played the role of Vaibhav Singh in Colors TV’s serial Molkki.

Vishesh replaced Pranav as Rehaan until the character died and he walked out of the show.

 
6.Abhishek Verma

Abhishek played the role of Ritesh Gujral on Naagin 6 until later when his character died in the plot. He got fame in the television world from the 2015 serial Million Dollar Girl. He played an important role in this show. After this show, he acted in several television serials like Nadaniyaan, Udaan, Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

ALSO READ:  Delightful! Pratik Sehajpal expresses his gratitude for being part of Naagin 6; thanks producer Ekta Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of televsion, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

