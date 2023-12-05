Whoa! Vinny Arora’s dramatic weight loss after son Zayn’s birth will leave you stunned; hubby Dheeraj Dhoopar says “So proud of you”

MUMBAI :TV’s adorable couple Vinny Arora (Udann) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Sasural Simar Ka) tied the knot in a lavish way on November 16, after a six year courtship. The couple welcomed their adorable son Zayn in August 2022 and are enjoying this phase of parenthood.

Also Read- Vinny Arora talks about life post marriage

Vinny who is known for her shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kasturi and Udaan, among others keeps posting glimpses of her family and baby. Now, she has posted a video of herself showing her fans her dramatic weight loss post delivery of son Zayn. The actress mentioned that she lost 12+ kgs within 9 months of her son’s birth.

Vinny captioned her post, “I started working out 6 months PP, we just completed 9 & I’ve lost 12kgs + ..Feel like myself again, physically - mentally

First 45 days @perumalswami_mma made me do some kickass workouts keeping my pace in mind & I lost 7-8kgs promptly, Next 45 days @mindfulwithanuja helped me balance my diet so I don’t feel low on energy & my breastfeeding continues smoothly too. Most of all, I want to thank my family & friends for being so supportive & appreciative Especially hubby @dheerajdhoopar for never ever pointing out my weight, instead he always told me how beautiful I looked & that I wasn’t fat in the first place This may sound like an award winning speech cos the feeling isn’t any less (lil happy dance in the end).”

Hubby actor Dheeraj Dhoopar commented on her post, “So so so proud of you “

Also Read-Isn’t Vinny’s transformation unbelievable and inspirational? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Parents to be! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's baby shower ceremony is all kinds of adorable, Check out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife