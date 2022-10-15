WHOA! What is brewing between Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI :Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members. The show promises doses of entertainment for the audiences as well, apart from the performances.

Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

ALSO READ: Big Scoop! ‘It was my first relationship, so I obviously went gaga over her,’ says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up about his relationship with Uorfi Jawe

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from the sets of the show and Paras Kalnawat just shared another one. He shared a compilation of clips from the shoot of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Paras is also a writer and loves to write poetry. In the caption he wrote, “Zikr bhi kiya nahi usne mera kabhi aur main usi ke baare me puri duniya ko batata raha, Woh mujhe meri kamiyan ginaate rahe aur main duniya se unki khaamiyaan chupata raha”.

Uorfi Javed commented “star” on this. The two were romantically involved in the past and did not speak to each other for a long time after things ended. Things recently started to brew again after Uorfi shared that she is proud of Paras on her social media after he became a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Check it out here:



The two were even seen partying together for Uorfi's birthday.

Paras recently shared a video of Uorfi’s birthday being celebrated in advance and Uorfi even wrote “Love you Paras” while sharing the video.

It seems like things are sorted and the two are on good terms again.

ALSO READ: AMAZING! Check out Paras Kalnawat’s special connection with THESE people

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.