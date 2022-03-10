WHOA! WHAT is Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvaan possessive about

MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise.

Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! Agastya’s trick to make Yuvan lose his control

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares a great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Payal Gupta aka Charmie took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes glimpse where we can see the cast having a fun time on the set between shots.

We can see Parvati and Palak having fun while going through peoples’ Instagram feeds and Pravisht is not ready to give his phone to them. While Rajendra Chawla can be seen taking rest between shots.

Check it out here:

Earlier we have seen Yuvaan pushing Banni in the pool post when she falls sick. Agastya takes care of her while Manini frames Agastya Banni's closeness.

On the other hand, Agastya loses his temper on Yuvaan saying that he is like a kid and does not deserve Banni in his life. Agastya says that he deserves Banni in his life and Yuvaan too starts believing the same and gets ready to sacrifice his love.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! Banni and Yuvaan’s relation at stake

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.