WHOA! What is Sumbul Touqeer Khan doing after wrapping up Star Plus' show Imlie?

Sumbul touqeer is being missed on the hit show Imlie post leap. Read on to know what she is doing currently.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 17:35
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer has become a household name after Star Plus’ Imlie. She was immensely loved for her character and performance in the show.

Recently, the show took a leap and the cast members changed after which Sumbul is now not a part of the show anymore.

Recently, Sumbul was a part of a music video “Ishq Ho Gaya '' alongside Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. It has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation.


Sumbul recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of her getting ready. She wrote the caption, “Shooting for what?”

 Check out the story here:

The fans were sad to see Sumbul leave the show but it seems like we will get to see her very soon. The fans can’t wait to see what she does next.

