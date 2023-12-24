Whoa! Who is Nazila Sitaishi? Get to know more about Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend here!

After Ayesha Khan became the newest wildcard to enter the house, the controversial reality show took an unexpected turn. As soon as Ayesha shows up she questions Munawar about their relationship. Nazila Sitaishi was also brought up this dispute.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 12:30
Nazila

MUMBAI: Following the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Nazila Sitaishi gained widespread recognition. Her relationship with Bigg Boss participant Munawar Faruqui is the reason for the same. After Ayesha Khan became the newest wildcard to enter the house, the controversial reality show took an unexpected turn. As soon as Ayesha shows up she questions Munawar about their relationship. Nazila Sitaishi was also brought up this dispute.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nazila Sitaishi (@nazilx)

Also read:Woah! Bigg Boss 17, Dec 17: Isha Malviya Raises Concerns Over Munawar Faruqui's Behavior Towards Mannara Chopra

For those who don't know, She is reportedly from Oman and a few years ago she moved to Pune. Nazila Sitaishi is an Indian social media influencer, model, and actress who is also well-known for being Munawar Faruqui's lover. Nazila took part in The Reality Bites, a reality show, and worked as an anchor in Indian Television. She also starred in the Bollywood movies Bareilly Ki Barfi and Hate Story 3. Nazila also has 931K followers on her official Instagram account.

She also has a big fan base on her YouTube channel of 214K subscribers whom she always updates with vlogs of travel, food, and fashion. She also collaborates with makeup, haircare and clothing stores.

Following Nazila's late-night live video feed on her official Instagram account, news of Munawar Faruqui and Nazila's connection broke. She started crying during the stream and accused Munawar of having relationships with other girls.

Nazila further asserted that Munawar's statements made inside the Bigg Boss house were all lies.

When Munawar and Nazila were first seen together traveling for dinner in Mumbai on May 13, 2022, their relationship came to light. Munawar had discussed his lover at the time in public during an interview. He stated, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity.”

However, Nazila made it clear during a recent livestream that she wishes for no connection or relationship with Munawar. She also wished him luck on his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Also read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down Amid Cheating Allegations

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit- coming soon.net

bigg boss 17 Nazila Sitanshi MUNAWAR FARUQUI Ayesha Khan promo Cheating Allegations emotional breakdown Housemates Drama reality TV Entertainment News Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 12:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Karan Johar Recalls Being "Traumatised" by Amrish Puri on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Sets
MUMBAI: In an upcoming episode of his talk show 'Koffee With Karan,' Johar revealed that his father, hailing from the...
Wow! Alia Bhatt Expresses Love for Christmas and Invites Fans to Celebrate with 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt shares her excitement for Christmas, describing it as her favourite time of the year filled...
Wow! Jitendra Kumar: Breaking Conventions and Embracing Purposeful Storytelling
MUMBAI: Actor Jitendra Kumar, known for his versatile roles, expresses his commitment to meaningful storytelling,...
Whoa! Who is Nazila Sitaishi? Get to know more about Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend here!
MUMBAI: Following the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Nazila Sitaishi gained widespread recognition. Her relationship...
Spoiler Alert! Emotional Turmoil Unfolds in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Rohit Discovers Ruhi and Armaan's Past
MUMBAI: Star Plus serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to deliver a riveting episode filled with high-end drama, as...
Dunki: Whoa! Taapsee Pannu reveals her experience of working with real prisoners in the Shah Rukh Khan Starrer
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu  started her acting journey through the South film industry and soon made her entry into...
Recent Stories
Karan
Shocking! Karan Johar Recalls Being "Traumatised" by Amrish Puri on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chandhini Bhagwanani
Exclusive: Chandhini Bhagwanani to replace Muskan Bamne as Pakhi in Anupamaa!
Rituraj Singh
Exclusive: Veteran actor Rituraj Singh to enter Anupamaa!
MUSKAAN BAMNE
Breaking! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupamaa confirms quitting the show says “I couldn’t relate to the story and hence decided to leave the show’
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim does THIS special thing for the judges
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Salman Khan slams Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui for stating a wrong narrative
Bigg Boss 17
Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!