Whoa! Who is Nazila Sitaishi? Get to know more about Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend here!

MUMBAI: Following the most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Nazila Sitaishi gained widespread recognition. Her relationship with Bigg Boss participant Munawar Faruqui is the reason for the same. After Ayesha Khan became the newest wildcard to enter the house, the controversial reality show took an unexpected turn. As soon as Ayesha shows up she questions Munawar about their relationship. Nazila Sitaishi was also brought up this dispute.

For those who don't know, She is reportedly from Oman and a few years ago she moved to Pune. Nazila Sitaishi is an Indian social media influencer, model, and actress who is also well-known for being Munawar Faruqui's lover. Nazila took part in The Reality Bites, a reality show, and worked as an anchor in Indian Television. She also starred in the Bollywood movies Bareilly Ki Barfi and Hate Story 3. Nazila also has 931K followers on her official Instagram account.

She also has a big fan base on her YouTube channel of 214K subscribers whom she always updates with vlogs of travel, food, and fashion. She also collaborates with makeup, haircare and clothing stores.

Following Nazila's late-night live video feed on her official Instagram account, news of Munawar Faruqui and Nazila's connection broke. She started crying during the stream and accused Munawar of having relationships with other girls.

Nazila further asserted that Munawar's statements made inside the Bigg Boss house were all lies.

When Munawar and Nazila were first seen together traveling for dinner in Mumbai on May 13, 2022, their relationship came to light. Munawar had discussed his lover at the time in public during an interview. He stated, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity.”

However, Nazila made it clear during a recent livestream that she wishes for no connection or relationship with Munawar. She also wished him luck on his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

