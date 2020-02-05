Whom did legendary actor Jeetendra salute on Dance Plus 5?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show Dance + 5 has been enthralling its viewers with power-packed performances & keeping the audience hooked to their television screens. With Super Judge Remo D'Souza having a tough time judging the dancing prodigies, this time he has taken the help of veteran actor Jeetendra to select the Top 2 on this week’s episode of Dance + 5.

With the top 10 contestants dancing their way to win the trophy of Dance Plus 5, they have now raised the competition level a notch higher by presenting enigmatic dance acts every weekend. Legendary actor Jeetendra was highly impressed with all the contestants and couldn't stop appreciating them! One dancer who received special praise for his performance in the show was Bhim. The young dancer has wowed judges and viewers every time he stepped on the stage. This time he performed flawlessly on Jeetendra’s hit song 'Taki Taki' making a good impression on the star with his soulful rendition. Bhim was overjoyed as Jeetendra appreciated his dancing skills making it one of the most memorable moments for him on Dance+5.

A source from the sets revealed, "Jeetendra sir totally enjoyed Bhim's performance. Bhim's performance made him remember his earlier days. Jeetuji even said that he would never be able to dance the way Bhim does and gave him a salute! It was a wonderful moment for Bhim after hearing such encouraging comments from a legendary star like Jeetendra ji".

We can't wait to watch this week's episode as the top 10 contenders battle it out to make it into the Top 4 finalists of Dance +5.