Whom will Bollywood favour: Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular season of the controversial reality show. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who were once friends, are now bitter rivals. Their recent fight was so ugly that both landed up in Bigg Boss' confession room.

Amidst all this, since these two have gained immense love and popularity from the fans, a poll was conducted on Twitter, asking fans who they want to see in a big Bollywood project once the show is over, and the final verdict is that fans have sided with Sidharth Shukla. However, the competition was tough as the actor won the poll by a very small marginal. Sid received 50.5%, while coming very close to him is Asim who got 49.5% votes.

