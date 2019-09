MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will yet again see an interesting drama.



Rohit soon goes to church to ask for his lady love to return to him. It is then that he realizes that Sonakshi is his love. Sonakshi also has feelings for Rohit. Moreover, Netra has started teasing her with him. The Sippys also tease Rohit and ask about the night he spent with Sonakshi.



Soon, Rayma will enter his life once again, and it will be up to Rohit to choose between Sonakshi and her.