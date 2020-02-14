Who's Paritosh Tripathi's Valentine’s Day?

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day is on a boom today, everywhere people are celebrating this beautiful day of love. Actor Paritosh Tripathi also revealed about his Valentine. He gifts her red flowers and hug her tight. So Paritosh’s Valentine is his beautiful mother, on 14th February in early morning he gave her flowers and received her blessing.

Paritosh Tripathi quoted “According to me love is an emotion which can happen with anyone, whom you love you should celebrate Valentine with them. So, this Valentine’s Day I celebrated with my mother. I gave her red flowers and received her blessing. She is my lifeline and whenever I see her smile I always get motivated. This day we can celebrate as a day of love with anyone we love. Either we are brother and sister, mother and daughter/Son in every relationship there's a love. When I presented flowers to my mom, she got too emotional and she gave me a tight hug."