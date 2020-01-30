Whose chemistry do you find more entertaining - Prerna - Mohini Basu or Sonakshi - Ishwari?

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has impresses one and all with her charm ever since she made an appearance on television.

Her show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles, was much loved by the audience. While the chemistry between Shaheer and Erica was so engaging that it was hard to believe that the duo are not dating in real life, the drama between the characters enacted by Surpiya and Erica was also an interesting watch. How Sonakshi dealt with an over possessive mother and maintained her independent identity was loved by the audience who believe in modern living and also gave off a few tips to all those girls facing such issues in their marriage.

The show soon came to an end and Erica then found her on-screen mother-in-law in Mohini Basu enacted by Shubhaavi Choksey in Kasautii Zindagii Kii!

Playing the character of Prerna, Erica shares an equally warm bond with Shubhaavi as much as she does with Supriya. However, the on-screen dynamics are a tad bit different. While Sonakshi faced

issues which were more to do with possessiveness, here Mohini is possessive about her son but at the same time she hates Prerna from the bottom of her heart!

Today, we host a poll to know whose on-screen chemistry is a visual delight - Prerna - Mohini Basu or Sonakshi - Ishwari?

Let us know your opinion in the comments below!