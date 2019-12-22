News

Whose eye makeup do you like the most: Sargun Mehta or Nia Sharma?

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
22 Dec 2019 02:35 PM

MUMBAI: We have always seen actresses all dolled up for various occasions, be it attending parties and weddings or while shooting. Basically, they are always dressed up as per the occasion in their most stylish avatars. 

These divas tend to look beautiful and surreal thanks to their gorgeous looks and some makeup, which adds more charm to their beauty. 

We have seen actresses opting for various kinds of bold choices when it comes to makeup, and today we have two popular faces of the small screen giving us major eye makeup goals. 

They are Sargun Mehta and Nia Sharma. Both the actresses are very popular and extremely stylish in their own ways. 

In a picture shared by Nia long time ago, we can see her wearing a nice eye makeup, which highlights her beautiful eyes perfectly. The actress looked extremely stunning in it. 

Take a look at Nia's post.

Sargun recently shared a picture where she has opted for the same kind of bold and eye-catchy eye makeup but in a different colour. She looked extremely mesmerising and stunning in it.

Take a look at Sargun's post.

On the work front, Sargun is having a flourishing career in the Punjabi film industry, while Nia is seen in the role of Brinda in Naagin 4. 

So, whose eye makeup did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

