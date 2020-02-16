Whose Naagin look proved to be a stylish one, Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti or Nia Sharma?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin which aired its first season in the year 2015 gained lots of popularity. The show went on to become one of the most loveable TV shows of the small screen. With the success of Naagin season one, the makers came up with season 2, 3 and the current seaon 4 is also doing wonders.

All the four seasons have created a lot of buzz way before it started airing and the storyline proved to be the hero of the show.

While the story and the star cast played a huge role behind the show's success, it was also the Naagins' stylish and beautiful look which was one of the highlights.

Mouni Roy who played the role of Shivanya in the first two seasons of the show looked simply surreal in her Naagin avatar.

Take a look at Mouni's picture:

In the third season, Surbhi Jyoti wowed everyone with her role as Naagin Bela and her beauty was unmatchable. With some changes in her Naagin look, Surbhi simply rocked her each and every naagin look.

Take a look at Surbhi's picture:

And currently, Nia is playing the role of Brinda and fans went gaga when her first look as Naagin was unveiled.

Take a look at Nia's picture:

So, whose Naagin look did you like the most, Nia, Surbhi or Mouni? Tell us in the comments.