Why Aasiya Kazi rejected Khatron Ke Khiladi? Details inside

MUMBAI: Aasiya Kazi is a popular face of the small screen. The diva has been a part of the Telly world for a very long time and has a number of hit shows to her credit. Aasiya has proved her mettle in acting in her each and every show and made her character a memorable one.

We have seen lots of celebrities being a part of several reality shows and trying to explore different things. In an exclusive chat with Tellychakkar, Aasiya revealed her thoughts on the same.

Aasiya revealed, "I got a call for Khatron Ke Khiladi after my show Bandini but I said no because I had water phobia. In fact, I still have."

The actress further revealed that if she gets an opportunity for Khatron Ke Khiladi again, she would love to do it. Aasiya says that the show fascinates her and it will be fun to be a part of it.

Aasiya is also open to signing any dance-based reality show like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Talking about another popular reality show Bigg Boss which has been everyone's favourite, Aasiya revealed that she might not participate in Bigg Boss for now as she thinks she wouldn't survive in the house for a long time.

The actress reveals that she likes to keep her personal life private and doesn't want the viewers to know her personal stuff.

However, in the long-term, if she gets an opportunity and finds it suitable, she might even sign the show.

Well, Aasiya seems to be extremely experimental about her work and is ready to explore lots of stuff. We would definitely love to see her in reality shows in future.

The actress is currently seen in SAB TV's popular show Tenali Rama where she plays the role of Sarda. Viewers are loving every bit of Aasiya's character and have showered several praises for the actress.

