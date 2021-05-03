This is why Addite Malik is falling in love with Mohit Malik all over again

MUMBAI: Mohit and Addite were blessed with a baby boy. Addite is impressed with Mohit's skills of handing their baby, her, and the home.

She shared a picture of Mohit holding the baby in his arms and wrote, "I had always heard that a child brings two people closer…but in the last few days, I’ve truly felt this! My respect and love for @mohitmalik1113 has only grown as I’m in awe of the way he has been looking after our baby, after me as well as the whole house. From being a pampered husband to a dutiful father, I’m just surprised at how well he has been managing everything, especially in times like these in the pandemic when it’s all much more challenging. I see him checking in our baby every so often, taking care of him and I feel I’m falling in love with you Mohit once again, over and over again…….#ABlessedMom #ABlessedWife #Gratitude #ThankYouUniverse ."

