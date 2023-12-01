Why is Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah upset with Co-star Kedar Ashish? Find out

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:21
Why is Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah upset with Co-star Kedar Ashish? Find out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Anuj feeling bad for his daughter who is suffering because of her kindness.

Also Read:  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa:  Dheeraj suggest that Anuj go to Anupamaa and not repeat his mistake

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

We can see that Nidhi Shah is sick and assisting the staff on set to make tea and all the while Kedar keeps teasing her and this made the actress a little upset as she is working even though she is ill.

Kedar calls his co-star to be very domestic.

Check out the hilarious post here!

We are so happy to see that some of our favorite TV stars share such deep bonds!

We do hope that Nidhi has a speedy recovery!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Anupama is heartbroken and sobs bitterly holding his picture, claiming she will do everything he wants but she won’t be able to bear if Anuj distances himself from her.

She continues saying that no one has ever loved her like him and her family with him is the reason she lives and wishes that the reason isn’t lost to her.

Now, we see that Anupama broke down in front of Dheeraj and Anuj and rushed to her room. We know she is hurt with Anuj being cold towards her and wants to try and change things.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj rushes to Anupama, they hold each other in a tight hug

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Anupamaa
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:21

