Why are people scared of Pooja Banerjee?

MUMBAI: The audience frequently takes daily soap characters seriously. And such is the case with Pooja Banerjee, who is currently playing the character of Nivedita Basu in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Recently, during an Instagram live chat, the actress revealed that people have started getting scared of her in real life too.

She said, 'People feel surprised that I am playing Nivedita Basu. They come and ask me, "aap sach mein wahin hai jo Nivedita Basu bani hai?" Because I just can't get angry in real life, and on-screen, they see me in such an avatar. Post the show, people have started getting scared of me, thinking that Pooja na abhi daant degi. In fact, Sahil who is playing my husband Anupam in the show, also keeps telling me that people come to him and say, "hame aapse baat karni hai but dar lagta hai Nivedita daant degi agar aapse baat karenge to'"(laughs). People are taking my character so seriously. As soon as my scene gets cut people present there see such a big transformation in Pooja Banerjee. Me in real life and me in reel are poles apart."

