Why are we looking to Blame entertainment rather than looking within," asks Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya has been an actor who has never shyed away from expressing his opinions and also has been at the forefront of championing many causes including that of women empowerment. The recent happenings in India have instilled a fear in the mindset of people regarding the safety of their daughters. While many actors took to social media to shame the gruesome acts, the twiterrati shot back blaming the actors & movies for sexist comments, objectifying women. In disagreement Vivek says, "Why are we looking to blame entertainment rather than looking within? A film is a piece of art. Do we ever ask a painter who has painted death or violence on the impact their painting will have on society? A film or any piece of entertainment is made open to interpretation and just because a few may take back negative rather than positive, we are now telling the artists to restrict themselves. Are these creative restrictions necessary?"Further speaking about films a few decades ago Vivek says, "We grew up watching films in which eve teasing or ganging up was common. But back in the day no one really blamed cinema for the negativity that existed in society. Yes negativity has definetely grown with the number of rape cases happening in our country but why are we looking for a scapegoat? While I may not be the one behind the screen, I too am an artist perhaps fulfilling the vision of another artist....but I feel no artist should be put into limitations! My interpretation and my creativity are my vision and likewise someone else may have another interpretation and perspective and that's the brilliant aspect of art....there is no right or wrong."Speaking about society Vivek says, "There are times when art is inspired by some truth but the truth is a mirror! While entertainment maybe showing some of the darkest sides of our society, nowhere is it saying that this is the right path. Sometimes the display itself is a 'reflection' rather than 'an ideal picture' and that can be a wake up call, but again it would depend on perspective. They say 'look at the glass half full rather than half empty,' and so then why this pessimistic approach towards entertainment? Why not see things in a positive light and reflect where our society is going towards and start dealing with the issues we are facing?"Social media has opened doors for all sorts of opinions but the actor says that it could also be creating limitations. "We all have been given the power of the pen and a way to voice our opinions but with it there are judgements coming in which aren't accurate and these judgements are creating doubts in society which are further limiting creativity. I feel we need to step out of this and give our country and its people open space to experiment with all forms of art! Lets not stifle creativity but rather nurture it and give it open space to grow without boundaries, judgements, limitations, and preconceived notions!"