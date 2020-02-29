News

This is why Ashish Chanchlani is so popular

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Feb 2020 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: YouTube star Ashish Chanchlani has made quite a name for himself in the last few years. With over 15 million subscribers, he is one of the most important figures on the internet.

The talented man started making videos in 2015. He then transitioned into a full-fledged YouTuber and being one of the most recognized Internet personalities in the country.

He touches almost 5 to 6 million views on each video and has a massive fan following. Millions of people eagerly await his next video.

Way to go, Ashish!

