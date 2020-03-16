Why Bhagyashree's parents didn't attend her wedding and other stories

MUMBAI: From Remo D'Souza getting married to Lizelle three times to Bhagyashree Dassani's parents not attending her wedding, 'DID Super Mom' judges shared their wedding secrets during the 'ShaadSpecial' episode.

After looking at an act by contestant Riddhi Tiwari, who spoke about how she couldn't go for her honeymoon with her husband and dreams about clicking pictures with him in the snow, the judges were reminded of their own wedding days.

Remo recalled: "The act really made me nostalgic about my marriage. In fact, I have married Lizelle three times and I remember each one of them very well."

"Not a lot of people know but three years ago, we got remarried for the third time on our 20th wedding anniversary. It was a really special day and I must say that she means everything to me," he added.

Bhagyashree also shared how no one from her family attended the most special day of her life.

She said: "During my marriage, no one from my family was actually present. I actually thought my parents would come for the wedding, but they didn't turn up! However, we still went ahead and got married in a temple, after which we went for a quick honeymoon to Palgaon, Maharashtra."

"In fact, in order to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we went back to Palgaon as well and re-lived all our special memories. The performance actually refreshed all my memories."

Urmila praised the contestant for her act and said that she feels lucky for getting married to a person who belongs to a beautiful place like Kashmir.

"The act truly made me nostalgic and made me feel so lucky to have my husband in my life. To be honest, I am married to a person who belongs to the most heavenly place in this world - Kashmir. I still remember, before marriage, I used to roam almost everywhere, both nationally as well as internationally, but I never visited Kashmir," she said.

"In fact, after my marriage, I went to Kashmir for the first time, and was really amazed and mesmerised to see the real Jannat on this earth with my better half. I wished I had gone earlier, but I guess it was destiny," concluded Urmila.

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS

