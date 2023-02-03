This is why Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might never walk down the aisle?

MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their serial Udaariyaan that went through a generational leap and Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss where they played the game together, and the audience loved their game and were happy to see them together. On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want marriage and that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews, post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

Fans love seeing them together and are hoping that they will get hitched soon but sadly, that might not happen, here’s why.

According to an insider, even though Priyanka has feelings for Ankit, it is largely one sided and he doesn’t want to get married. Thus they have decided to remain friends. Multiple times Priyanka has mentioned that he is disinterested in marriage and his priorities are very different. They have decided to focus on their career especially seeing the love and support they received after Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka has decided to keep her feelings aside and focus completely on building her career.

There are speculations that Priyanka might make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and even Ankit might be a part of the film. Apart from that the duo will be seen together in a romantic music video together. Fans might never get to see them as a real-life couple in future but who knows what could happen later.

