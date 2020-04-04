Why Chhoti Sardarrni actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia not willing to do any reality show? Details inside

MUMBAI: Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia is currently seen in Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni. The actress plays the role of Meher and fans are simply loving to see her on the small screen.

Nimrit is paired with Avinesh Rekhi who plays the role of Sarabjit and their pair has become an instant hit among the viewers.

The actress is quite active on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following. Nirmit has always managed to stay connected to her fans in all possible ways and acknowledge their love and support.

During her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar, fans wanted to know if Nimrit will ever be a part of any reality show.

The actress clearly refused to sign any reality show and also revealed the reason behind it.

Nimrit said that she is a public figure and her fans already know so much about her through social media. She is not willing to present herself and all her personal aspects to the world.

The actress wants to keep certain things about herself private and it won't remain the same if she signs any reality show.

Well, the diehard fans of Nimrit will be extremely heart-broken as they won't get to see their favourite actress in any reality show in future.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.