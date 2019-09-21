News

THIS is why Deepshikha Nagpal quit Main Bhi Ardhangini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 05:16 PM

MUMBAI: Deepshikha Nagpal, who is playing the main antagonist in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini, will soon leave the show. 

Revealing the reason behind her sudden exit from the show, Deepshikha told India Forums, “There is nothing between me and the production house. It’s a very good production house to work with, people are very nice. I think the time slot has changed and so, a lot of new things they are working on. The track was not happening so good. Therefore, the production and me, mutually decided that we’ll wind up my track and they told me about it and I was okay with it as I have been shooting for 10 months long that too outdoors. I knew about it and it happened on a happy note, I would love to work with them again. I had a blast shooting in Jaipur, I made good friends and family here. No complaints as whatever time I spent here, was the best.” 

The makers have roped in Rohan Bakshi to play the negative lead in the upcoming track.

