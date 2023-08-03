Why Did Chandni and Roshni From Star Plus' Masaledaar Show Visited Riddhi Siddhi Temple? Want To Know Why? Deets Inside-

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/08/2023 - 14:26
Chandni and Roshni

MUMBAI: Riddhi Siddhi are two sisters who married Lord Ganesha. Riddhi signifies richness and prosperity where as Siddhi symbolises spiritual prowess. Intrestingly Star Plus has brought it's new show Chashni, a tale of two real sisters who turn Saas Bahu, the elder sister marries the son and the younger one gets married to the father.

Recently the makers of the show Chashni planned a visit of the leading ladies to Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi Temple. Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh who essay the role of Chandni and Roshni respectively in the show Chashni visited Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi Temple to seek the blessings of Riddhi-Siddhi for their new masaledaar show Chashni.

Clad in the attire of their respective characters, Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh reached the steps of Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi temple ahead of the commencement of the new venture and acquire stupendous success of the show. The duo sister turned Saas Bahu in their new show Chashni were spotted at Siddhivinayak Riddhi Siddhi temple amidst security. Amandeep and Srishti greeted their fans and wished them to  shower love for their new show Chashni.

Star Plus' most spiciest show Chashni is based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters Chandni and Roshni who turn Saas Bahu. Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh and Sai Ketan Rao in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production. The show to air on Star Plus from 9th March,11pm. 

Gear up to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.

