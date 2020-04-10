Why did Krushna Abhishek want Govinda and Sunita to beat him up?

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek, who is currently winning accolades for his role of Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show, had once spoken about his fight with his mama and Bollywood superstar Govinda. They had a fallout as Govinda's wife Sunita was upset with a one of the comments made by Krushna's wife Kashmera. Ever since then, Krushna and Govinda are not on talking terms, and a few months ago in a chat with E Times TV, The Kapil Sharma Show actor had opened up about the same. He also spoke about the success of his character Sapna, his bonding with Kapil Sharma and with his TKSS team.

'I am no one to patch up. They should do it now, I will tell you why. If your child misbehaves with you at a party. If your kid pees on you, pulls your hair, what will you do? You'll teach him not to repeat and correct his mistakes. You won't kick him out of the party, or make him sit in a ship and send him to Dubai. He is your kid, you won't do that to him. I must have made a mistake so punish me, correct me, but don't isolate or kick me out of the party. Govinda maama has all the right, in fact, even Sunita maami has the same too.

She has taken care and looked after us. She is a wonderful woman. She has given all of us a lot of love. And after this fight, I have understood one thing very clearly that my maami (Sunita) loves me the most and that's the reason she is angry with me. You don't get upset and angry with strangers. But I feel they should end this fight, forget the anger and just hug me. I want to them call me home, abuse me, beat me up, ask me questions but end this fight. I want this.'

