Why did Mahabharat fame Nitish Bharadwaj ask his seniors to practice empathy?

MUMBAI: Iconic shows Ramayan and Mahabharat are back on television. The actors who were a part of these shows are happy about the rerun and have opined about the same on different platforms. One such actor is Mukesh Khanna who had portrayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat.

The actor recently took a dig at Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha for the lack of knowledge about mythology. The actress was unable to answer a question on Ramayan in Kaun Banega Crorepati a few months back.

Mukesh stated that the reruns of the shows will help people like Sonakshi Sinha who do not have any knowledge about mythology.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for playing Krishna in Mahabharat has, however, different opinions about the same. The actor says that he wants to tell Mukesh Khanna that the new generation may not know the details of Indian heritage and literature and that it is not their fault.

The actor also blames the myopic education system introduced by the British which has no room for cultural or value-based education.

Nitish then questions the reason behind targeting Sonakshi Sinha all alone. According to him, there is a better way of saying the same thing. He says that a soft, balanced and empathetic way is always received better. In his words, the seniors who walk the path of empathy seem to be worthy of respect.

Credits: Pinkvilla