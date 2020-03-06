News

Why did Mr. Bajaj not accompany Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 06:20 AM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus will soon introduce a new twist.

As seen Prerna returns to Kolkata to rake revenge from Anurag. Prerna has become cold hearted now and stays with Mr. Bajaj as his wife. On rhe other hand, Mr. Bajaj, as per his promise, sends Prerna back to Kolkata with Kuki!

The show is gearing up to newer mysteries and only time wi te why  did Bajaj allow Prerna to go with Kuki and not turn part of her revenge plan?

Tags Star Plus Kasauti Zindagi Ki Anurag Basu Prerna Mohini Komolika Parth Samthaan Erica Fernandes Aamna Shariff TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Success party of Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here