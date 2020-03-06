Why did Mr. Bajaj not accompany Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kii?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii on Star Plus will soon introduce a new twist.

As seen Prerna returns to Kolkata to rake revenge from Anurag. Prerna has become cold hearted now and stays with Mr. Bajaj as his wife. On rhe other hand, Mr. Bajaj, as per his promise, sends Prerna back to Kolkata with Kuki!

The show is gearing up to newer mysteries and only time wi te why did Bajaj allow Prerna to go with Kuki and not turn part of her revenge plan?