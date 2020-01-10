Why did Remo throw Raghav Juyal out of Dance Plus 5?

MUMAI: Raghav Juyal is a talented dancer, choreographer, anchor, and actor. He has been called King of Slow Motion for his surreal dance moves in slow-motion style. His stage name Crockroaxz describes his dancing style which is an amalgamation of crocodile and cockroach.

He rose to fame from a contestant in Dance India Dance to a well-known celebrity who is currently hosting Dance Plus 5. He wil soon be seen in Street Dancer and has featured in movies like ABCD1, ABCD2, Sonali Cable, and Nawabzade.



Raghav's jovial nature and comic timing always win the heart of every guset coming on the show and audience. In every season, he has made us laugh out loud.



Fans have posted a video in which Raghav has targetted Lizelle, Remo's wife. It starts with Raghav cracking a joke in which Lizelle askis Remo why he is throwing Raghav out of the show.

Have a look at the hilarious video below.