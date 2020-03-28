Why did SidNaaz fans warn Rashami Desai?

MUMBAI: During Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were at loggerheads. After the show ended also, this continued. Rashami and Sidharth have asked their followers to not fight and maintain peace.

Recently, taking to Twitter, Rashami said that the world is facing much bigger problems today. She wrote, 'Seriously ? Can all the fandoms STOP fighting.. Everyone has their favourites so please get over all this.. No point defaming me or anyone else you guys really need to CHILL.. There are much bigger problems we are facing world-wide Please take care spread positivity.'

Agreeing with Rashami, a user wrote, 'You're right Rash. Fandoms need to stop fighting. Asim Squad has always been promoting positivity. Sidharth fans are the ones who always fight & abuse. I hope good sense prevails among them.'

Have a look.

Seriously ?

Can all the fandoms STOP fighting..

Everyone has their favourites so please get over all this..

No point defaming me or anyone else you guys really need to CHILL..

There are much bigger problems we our facing world-wide

Please take care spread positivity — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 27, 2020

Seriously ?

Can all the fandoms STOP fighting..

Everyone has their favourites so please get over all this..

No point defaming me or anyone else you guys really need to CHILL..

There are much bigger problems we our facing world-wide

Please take care spread positivity — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 27, 2020

Seriously ?

Can all the fandoms STOP fighting..

Everyone has their favourites so please get over all this..

No point defaming me or anyone else you guys really need to CHILL..

There are much bigger problems we our facing world-wide

Please take care spread positivity — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 27, 2020

Seriously ?

Can all the fandoms STOP fighting..

Everyone has their favourites so please get over all this..

No point defaming me or anyone else you guys really need to CHILL..

There are much bigger problems we our facing world-wide

Please take care spread positivity — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 27, 2020

But even after this, one of Sid's fan clubs wrote, 'You and your friend need to stop taking footage in name of #SidNaaz first Ask your BFF Devo to stop taking digs at shehnaaz and #SidNaaz And you and your BFF need to obsess over sidharth You and you friend better lead the way then peach Behave classy if you have little left.'

Take a look.

What is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE