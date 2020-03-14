Why does Rupali Ganguly not believe in following one’s passion?

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ upcoming show ‘Anupamaa’ has generated a lot of interest amongst its viewers ahead of its launch. Anupamaa is the official Hindi remake of their iconic Bengali show - Sreemoyee from Star Jalsha. Sreemoyee is produced by Magic Moments, a story by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show revolves around Anupamaa essayed by Rupali Ganguly, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Rupali is famous for her multiple performances and has always showcased her talent through multiple projects. On a different note, the talented actor does not believe that one necessarily needs to follow their passion.

Rupali Ganguly said, “Yes, that’s correct. When it comes to following one’s passion, I have different thoughts on the same. I don’t think it's mandatory to follow the same and create a path around the same. There are times when one may not excel in their passion, why continue pursuing it then? Forbes had even published an interesting article on why following one’s passion is dead and I agree with the same. Even my character of Anupamaa is passionate about dancing, but is an adept homemaker and has found her happiness as one.”