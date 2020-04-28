Why does Shaheer Sheikh not want to watch Money Heist?

MUMBAI: Most of us are watching shows online during the lockdown. And among all the shows that have been the talk of the entertainment world, Money Heist has been garnering a lot of buzz. The 4th season came out a couple of weeks ago and has done very well with the audiences.

Well, as it turns out, the show is not for everyone for multiple reasons. The genre of the show is a tad bit different in terms of the way things have been planned and plotted, and that is what has kept the audiences glued to their screens for the longest time.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh is not very keen on watching the show and he went on to reveal why so.

During a recent interaction, Shaheer went on to reveal how he does not like to watch dubbed shows, and while he has heard a lot about this one, he does not like the idea about the lip-sync not matching what is being said on screen, and it, therefore, becomes a distraction. The actor also revealed how to him, the emotion of the voice is very important and said that things don't feel the same when dubbed.

Well, what do you think?

Credits: Pinkvilla