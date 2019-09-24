Why does the audience love watching Sony TV’s Patiala Babes?

MUMBAI: Sony TV show Patiala Babes has wowed the audience with its unique concept. People love watching the show, especially the way it is building up now.

The show encapsulates a bond wherein the daughter gives wings to her mother and helps her look at life in another light. It is an endearing story that showcases a mother–daughter relationship in today's digital world. Since people love watching the show, we went out to ask a few of them what they like most about it.

Soha Siddiqui, a student, shares, 'The show is like a breath of fresh air. It is something that I haven’t seen on television before. How a daughter gives inspiration to her mother and how the relationship is more than just sharing responsibilities is a delight to watch. Ashnoor Kaur and Paridhi Sharma’s chemistry is a visual treat!'

Aasma Khan, a BMM graduate, expressed, 'I really like the way the show is shaping up. The daughter encourages her mother to achieve her dreams and follow her heart with courage. I really like watching it.'

Ekta Mehta, a housewife, said, 'Babita aka Babes and Mini... it is a heartwarming journey where the daughter not only gives wings to her mother but helps her take a leap of faith.'

What are your thoughts on the same?