Why don’t we see TejRan together so much anymore? What’s happening to Telly world’s favourite couple?

TejRan is no stranger to trends and fan craze. They have transcended the line between TV couple and Bollywood couple, and at some events, they even get more attention than Bollywood stars as well.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:30
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been responsible for many iconic couples in the past, but TejRan has achieved fame on another level. Their popularity is on another level.

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the Telly world right now, having transcended the line between TV and movie fame; she is famous for her work and her personality.

 Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss Season 15, and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin, season 6. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejasswi's list of accomplishments. Her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra is also always making the headlines.

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundrra during the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry. They have been going strong, and have even expressed that they want to get married sometime in the future.

Her relationship with Kundrra is in the public eye; the two are famously known as TejRan, and everything they do goes viral. For the first few months after Bigg Boss, and even before Karan began shooting his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal, the two were spotted everywhere. But recently, the TejRan craze has gone down a little bit and we know that we are inviting the wrath of the TejRan followers as we write this. But understand that none of this is hateful but just an observation that initially the couple was seen everywhere- shooting for music videos, appearing in each other’s vlogs, which they still do, but the frequency of that has gone down a bit.

Earlier, the two were spotted on sets, flights, parties, and any place that a person can go but they were also getting to know each other better in the outside world. So understanding the amount of content and brand deals they were doing together also led to seeing them together so much that now both of them are shooting in different places and are involved in their own individual projects. The frequency of their appearances has decreased. And fans really miss seeing TejRan together, so here’s hoping the two do some project together.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's ‘2612’. She starred as Dhara in ‘Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki’ in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's ‘Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:30

