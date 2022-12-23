Why is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt upset with Aishwarya Sharma? Read to find out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

Also read: Is Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie speaking from Experience as she makes THIS Statement?

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya and Neil are one of the most loved couples of telly town and often get together to come up with creative reels that we find very entertaining.

This time too they are back with another hilarious reel and you have to see it!

Check out the post here!

We can definitely relate to Neil’s irritation here!

In any case, they make a strong couple who love to do crazy things together and isn’t that what love is about?

So, how did you like their little nok jhok?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Do you too know such people who bug you when you try to eat?

Share some message for them below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi is upset with Vinayak for not contacting her and Vinayak talks to her about the puja at his place. Soon, Sai and Savi attend the puja on video call and Sai sees Virat asking Pakhi for a fresh start.

Pakhi is still skeptical about Virat’s truth and if he really means what he is saying. Pakhi reminds Virat of the promises she made in the past and asks him if he could accept her as his wife, with his entire heart and consider her to be his life partner, without putting up a show for the world.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi shows off her honeymoon bed to Sai

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com