This is why Govinda’s nephew Krushna Abhishek dressed up as a fly for a TV show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most watched television shows. The comedy TV series has been successfully entertaining audience since it premiered. The show never fails to tickle the funny bone of viewers. With its hilarious episodes, it leaves everyone in splits. Undoubtedly, Kapil Sharma and his team are doing a wonderful job of making people laugh. The show is so popular that many Bollywood celebrities come here to promote their films. In the latest episode, the viewers will see Pailwaan actors Sunil Shetty and Aakansha Singh appear on the show as guests.

From Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, to Rochelle Rao, the team leave no stone unturned to entertain the guests but it is Krushna Abhishek as Sapna that is everyone’s favourite. In the latest episode, Krushna will be seen dressed as a fly and while interacting with Suniel Shetty and others, Krushna will say that nowadays, actors are paid more in TV as compared to films, and therefore, he is dressed as a fly here otherwise who would have thought that Govinda’s nephew will don the role of a fly. In the latest promo released by the channel, Krushna says, “Actors get paid more in TV than films. That’s why a talented actor like Govinda’s nephew (referring to himself) is dressed like a fly and sitting here to entertain all.” Soon after, everyone breaks into laughter.