Why Hina Khan asked her fans to not be alarmed

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been keeping her fans informed about Coronavirus and entertained at the same time, with her fun videos. From doing household chores to teaching how to make reusable face masks at home, Hina Khan’s social media game is on point. Now, she ended up sneezing in the video shared on her Instagram story, and she asked fans not to be alarmed.

In the video clip shared on her Instagram story, Hina Khan looks ready for the video, but just as she’s about to say something, she ends up sneezing. Now before her fans grew concerned about her, she reassured them and in the caption, she wrote that her sneezing is just a side effect of all the household chores she has been doing, so people can stop assuming. 'When you are ready to roll and this happens. I am absolutely ok guys so stop assuming. Sneezing is normal too.. bad particles trapped in the nasal passage are expelled.. Ghar ki saffai ke side effects,' the actress wrote.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

