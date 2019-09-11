THIS is why Hina Khan chose to debut with Lines

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses in telly land, never fails to entertain her fans and followers. The actress, who rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

In her recent interview with Times of India, Hina got talking about her shift to films and narrated how most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies but every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. She also went on to highlight how it is important to be part of a film that has scope for one to perform and added how that is the reason she chose to debut with Lines and is now onto her next project The Country of The Blind.