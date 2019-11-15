Why isn't Anurag concerned about Prerna’s PREGNANCY in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular serials on Star Plus.



The love story of Prerna and Anurag have been an entertaining one with villains and vamps making life difficult for them.



According to the current plot, Anurag meets with an accident and apparently loses his memory. He does not remember two years of his life. And here, Komolika, in the guise of Sonalika, has entered his world to win him over by using wrong means. When he meets Prerna, he understands that there is some connection between them but cannot figure out what.



Now an interesting thing we observed here is that Anurag meets Prerna, greets her, and acknowledges that they share friendship, but how is it that he is not at all concerned about her pregnancy? Not once has he asked her about who the man in her life is and why she is staying with her mother at such an early stage of pregnancy?



No sindoor, no mangalsutra, and pregnant... such women are taken notice of by our society. So how is it that Anurag is so indifferent?



Perhaps he hasn't lost his memory and is faking it for an expose mission!



What do you think?