THIS is why Karan Patel wants you to call him

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most successful stars on television, and the actor has a massive fan following. He ruled the television screens with his performance as Raman in Ye Hai Mohabbatein and currently he is a contestant on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Corona Virus has taken a toll globally and currently Mumbai is on a lockdown.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken, Karan Patel also shared a video where he shows his fans what he is doing during this time.

Well, the actor is seen busy playing free fire on his phone, and in the background, you can hear his wife Ankita asking him to eat his lunch. He then loses the game and asks his fans to call him if they can master the art of eating and playing Free fire together at the same time.