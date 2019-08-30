'THIS' is why Karishma Tanna eats ICE-CREAMS!

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna, soon after her daily soap, will be seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, fighting her biggest fears.

Along with her are some of the most popular television celebrities in the likes of Adaa Khan, Karan Patel, and Smriti Kalra, among others. They all are having a blast in international waters, and their Instagram handles are testimony to it. In fact, their shoot seems to be a celebration now, as Salman Yusuff Khan and many other names have also joined in. Well, as they say, the more, the merrier.

While exploring the country, Karishma was seen indulging in juicy ice-creams. She also kept all her fans updated on what she is up to.

In the video, we heard someone (we assume it was Karan Patel, for his voice sounded similar) say hat Karishma eats ice-creams only to post about them on her social media.

Take a look.

How excited are you to watch the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?