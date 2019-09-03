This is why Kashmera Shah doesn’t visit hubby Krushna Abhishek on sets

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most watched comedy TV series. With its hilarious episodes, the show leaves the audience in splits.



Kapil Sharma and his entire team have been doing a fantastic job of making people laugh. Krushna Abhishek is one of his team members who plays the role of Sapna and entices the audience with his comic timing and quick wit as he enacts a woman who runs a parlour. The actor is loved for his antics and keeps the viewers glued on him when he walks upon the stage. However, wifey Kashmera never visits his sets; here's why.



In an interview with International Business Times, India, Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah revealed that she has only visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with her kids. She says she is a working person too and she herself gets hassled when someone visits her on sets. She wants hubby Krushna to remain focussed and doesn't want to disturb him by going there alone or with their kids. Kashmera feels that Krushna might get conscious is he has to do a romantic scene and hence, she doesn't want her presence to affect his performance in any way.



Kashmera added that she watches each episode and enjoys it. She recollected going on the sets once when Salman Khan had come as the celebrity guest. She just stayed there for an hour to make her kids meet Salman and returned home soon after. Kashmera has a lot of love for the entire cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show. She mingles with them quite well and shares a friendly equation, she revealed.