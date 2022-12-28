Why is This little Munchkin from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 all dressed up?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. We know how much you’ll adore RaYa aka your favorite Ram and Priya. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show is currently following Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quite with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post of Aarohi kumawat and she essays the role of Pihu in the show and is loved for her innocence and fierce loyalty to her mother and father.

The little muchkin is seen all dressed up and we know that Priya and Ram just got together so we can’t help but wonder if this looks is for one of the functions.

We know that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the masses and it would be no surprise that the audience loves the show and the actors dedicating so much to show!

Meanwhile on the show, Priya was in doubt about Ram having retrieved his memories and after he was goaded by Krish, he somehow confessed that he loves Priya and Pihu, revealing that he remembers everything.

Soon, Ram and the entire family go through a confrontation and Vedika, Shubham and Nandini try to justify their past actions. Shubham in a way turns against Nandini and tries to get another chance from Ram, claiming to have changed.

Now, Priya is worried that Ram is panicking quickly and worries over little things. However, she enjoys seeing him banter with Sara and her family members.

