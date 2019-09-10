News

THIS is why Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy to rehearse in Goa

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are currently seen in Nach Baliye 9. The duo has been winning the hearts of viewers with their stunning performance.

However, the dance rehearsals have taken a toll on them. In a recent video shared by Anita, the actress says that they have been practicing for eight-nine hours every day and it is exhausting for them. 

To bring a change, Anita in the video says, “This week we are doing something really cool and going for a location switch. We will be going to Goa with our team and rehearse there for three days. We are too exhausted and this trip will be a welcome change. It will be a mood change in the reality show and hope it helps.” 

Tags > Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Nach Baliye 9, Stunning Performance, Urvashi Dholakia, Anuj Sachdeva, Star Plus, ex-couple, Salman Khan, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Joker
Joker
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days