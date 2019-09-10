THIS is why Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy to rehearse in Goa

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are currently seen in Nach Baliye 9. The duo has been winning the hearts of viewers with their stunning performance.



However, the dance rehearsals have taken a toll on them. In a recent video shared by Anita, the actress says that they have been practicing for eight-nine hours every day and it is exhausting for them.



To bring a change, Anita in the video says, “This week we are doing something really cool and going for a location switch. We will be going to Goa with our team and rehearse there for three days. We are too exhausted and this trip will be a welcome change. It will be a mood change in the reality show and hope it helps.”