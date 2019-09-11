THIS is why Nach Baliye 9’s Anuj Sachdeva UPSET with judges

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Produced by Salman Khan, season 9 of the show also features former couples. Two such jodis are Anuj Sachdeva-Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli. The couples, who have created the most stir and got eliminated recently, are all set to return to the show as wild card entrants.



Going by the latest reports, it seems there's some drama that stirred up with their first week because after expressing his disappointment about their elimination and lack of acknowledgement in interviews, he did take it up with the judges.



A source told Pinkvilla, “Anuj, who entered as the wild card entrant with Urvashi this week, expressed his annoyance over not getting acknowledged for his journey on the show and being referred to as Urvashi’s ex. He told judges that the fact that he doesn’t get any comment or criticism or praise for his performance really affects him. He had joined the show thinking it will give him better exposure but that isn’t happening.”