Why is Parineeti’s Neeti aka Tanvi Dogra sad after her New Year’s Celebration? Find out here!

MUMBAI: A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. Fans are always curious to find out about what goes on in the lives of their favorite stars.

Tanvi is very active on social media and often takes to her handles to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, as well as some sneak peeks of her personal and professional life.

As we had reported earlier, Tanvi had gone to Chandigarh to celebrate New Year’s there as it is her hometown, and now that the new year’s celebrations are over, Tanvi took to Instagram to share pictures from her trip and shared that she’ll miss her family and it is making fans of the actress emotional, check out the picture here:

At the age of 20, Tanvi began her career on the Zee TV program "Meri Saasu Maa." She had a supporting role in this show. She gained a following on television because of this program.

2018 saw Tanvi return to television, this time playing Falguni on the Star India Channel program "Jiji Maa." In February 2019, this program ended. She appeared in "Ek Bhram Sarvagun, Sampanna" a Star Plus program, that same year.

She plays the role of Neeti in the show Color’s show Parineeti and the show also stars Ankur Verma, Anchal Sahu, and Aman Gandhi.

